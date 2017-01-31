Roast Beef Dinner, Feb 3rd

Come on out and enjoy a Roast Beef dinner with all the trimmings including dessert, coffee or tea. Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $10 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Shop & Support – Feb 5th

Did you know you can support the Branch and buy gift cards? You can get all the popular retailers cards in one place.



If you place your order by Sunday Feb 5th the cards will be at the branch by Fri. Feb 10th



Order forms are in the clubroom.





Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre. The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary. Play starts at 1pm.





International Chicken Dinner, Feb. 17th

Choice of 3 Chicken Entrees, Noodles / Rice,

Veggies, Bread or rolls, Dessert, Fortune Cookies,

Tea or coffee



Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $10 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm



Denim & Hearts, Feb 11th

Once again we’re pleased to be donating the hall for Black Dress Catering’s annual Valentine’s dinner. Dinner is $25 per person offers prime rib, chicken and seafood and will be served at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the branch in advance or at the door that night. Best to reserve your ticket in advance. For more information, called Donna at: 905-375-8575

Shrove Tuesday, Feb 28th

Join us for Pancakes, Sausages and a light dessert. Tea or coffee included



Dinner is $8 for everyone except Veterans who pay $6 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Dinner served at 4pm until 7pm

Dues are Due

Branch Membership dues are due. Dues are $55 for the year. Anyone NOT paid by Jan. 31st will have their name removed from the weekly draw.





NancyDee Returns – Feb. 25th

We’re offering music in the clubroom on Saturday afternoon during the meat draws. Come on out and enjoy Nancy’s varied musical repertoire while having some fun with the meat draws. And what are meat draws? You purchase tickets for draws on packages of meat or a gift card. There are 3 draws each at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm.







Branch Meetings, Feb 28th

The executive meeting will start at 7pm immediately following the Shrove Tuesday dinner and the General meeting will take place at 7:30pm.





8 Ball Tourney – Feb 26th

The regular monthly 8-Ball tourney will take place on Sunday Feb. 26th. Register at 11am for play at noon.



Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch? Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.



Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting. The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479



Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.



Yours in Comradeship

— Patti May