Story and Photo by Ted Amsden

Cramahe Now sat down with 89.7 FM Station Manager Kevin Stuart (left side in photo) and Program Director Jim Glover, recently.

The former also hosts the Mid-Week Weekend Warmup from 10 to noon on weekdays. The latter is the deep-voiced host of The Morning Guy from 7 to 10 Monday to Friday.

Kevin is well known in the area for his stint as a local on-air personality for 15 years with another radio station who shall not be named (because its name was changed and I can’t remember what it was then and I can’t remember what it is now. Suffice it say it is a lovely station in its own right but it ain’t got the moxie of Small Town Radio.)

Jim worked there, too, for a short while as a producer but cut out pretty quickly. More peeps probably know him as the knowledgeable dude who ran the Abbey Road Records in downtown Cobourg. He also did time at a Burlington radio station but the mists of time are so thick on that memory it is not worth going into.

What is most obvious interviewing this pleasant duo is their enthusiasm. They have no problem interrupting each other’s sentences in their eagerness to spread the news about the fun and possibility that comes from working at the station which is located on Elgin Street across from the Victoria Square Plaza (sorta).

For those who do not know, Small Town Radio was the brainchild of a bunch disgruntled citizens who felt the local press had abandoned its mandate to serve and protect the social and community interests of its citizens sufficiently. It got its genesis back when the newspaper hierarchy was squeezing the papers in Cobourg and Port Hope like an empty tube of toothpaste. First they pushed their reporters and office staff into the maw of unemployment, then they reduced coverage of local events stuffing the paper with out-of-town filler.

Small Town Radio was designed to answer the absence of local news that is the preference of folks living and loving in a community where everyone knows almost every one and sorta knows everyone else by sight (and if they don’t they have seen them at least once a year at one of the parades downtown).

The service area of the station is Northumberland County. About a 50,000 person area the boys say, which doesn’t cover all of the County. Coverage can be spotty if you are far away and not living on a hill. Topography and direction of the radio beam determines if your reception is strong or weak. The source of the radio waves is located on the Cobourg municipality water tower located on Ontario Street.

That said, the signal is making it to Trent Hills, Port Hope, Colborne, Baltimore, Alderville and Brighton. Personally I have listened to one of Dave Glover’s rants whilst sipping my double double while sitting in my car on the edge of Peterborough.

Then there is the internet. Allowing news and commentary of Northumberland County to beam around the world. The boys assured me that they have regular listeners as far away as England and in Florida.

Seventy-five percent of the programming at Small Town Radio is locally produced. Says Kevin, “The vast majority is done locally. That’s important as that is our mandate.” He lists off a few such as Chefs Corner, Reality Realty, and others. Glover adds, “All very informative for certain people of the community who are looking to do certain things.”

The community is constantly coming in and pitching ideas for local topics. “If it is something we are missing we will definitely entertain it,” says Kevin. A demo with a layout of what the audience is going to hear on the show is necessary. “If it is an element that is missing, if it is a good show and the not all elements are not there, Kevin and I will intervene to create some sort of element for them (the prospective host),” adds Jim.

“Which ties into our other mandate which is to be a training facility. The vast majority of people who come in to host a show have no prior experience. Part of our job is to get them up to snuff. Aware of the regulations and stipulations we are required to follow. As well as the elements that make for a good listening show,” says Kevin.

Jim adds, “Because we are a training facility, we open up the idea for any volunteers who want to come in to learn about radio and save themselves $20,000. Because that is what Loyalist will cost you and you can get that information for free here.”

The station is always looking for volunteers. Nobody is paid. But they both agree everybody always show up even for holidays because, “The attraction is the feeling the warmth and the fun they are having coming in here,” says Dave.

About 65 people work to keep the station going. Forty of them are On Air hosts.

Speaking about their radio personalities, Kevin says, “It is the passion … they are having fun. It’s an opportunity to step outside your everyday ordinary life, to just come and play. I think that has one of the main attractions.”

As for just how local is their local coverage …

Dave says, “The station provides accurate news and information about the community. They (residents of the community) would not know so much about the community were it not for our shows… I think we can pretty much hang our hat on that we are that local. “

He adds, “It is not just reporting. We also dig beneath because we have people coming in all the time to talk, to have conversations to go further into news stories… we can go to an event like any radio station and we will bring people in and get some more details about it.”

And, “ We are one of the only stations that has someone on air until almost midnight. People phone in news.. most stations go home around 5,” says Dave.

Additionally, he points out that the station has a reporter covering town council meetings in most municipalities.

There is a story Dave likes to recall that points to the wonderful connection between the radio station and community.

“I was up in Alderville one day and I was talking with a guy who runs a store up there and his wife was celebrating a birthday. She likes all that 50’s and 60’s music which I play a lot of.”

He said to the man, “I tell you what. Tune in tonight. (I was doing a show from 7 until 10 ) I will be your DJ for your party. And I was. I did a show like I would normally do. I put commercials in but I paid particular attention that it was this person’s birthday. I knew they were up at the hall celebrating her birthday with family, friends and neighbours.”

“I went back two weeks later. And he said, ‘Wow! What a show. I picked the best music to play. “

Now “that” is what local is all about.

Check it out at:Northumberland 89.7 FM Cobourg, Port Hope, Northumberland Radio

Some of the Popular Radio Hosts and their Shows:

The Drive Time with Dave Glover

Mid Week Warmup with Kevin Stuart

Post Meridian with Peter Smith

Chef’s Corner with Chef Michelle and Chef Michael

Jan Sprague Show

In Our Own Backyard with Jamie Simmons

Law Talk with James McGrath

My Two Cents’ Worth: Small Town Radio is all about encouraging citizens to say their two cents’ worth and I would be remise if I didn’t log in with my opinion. Small Town Radio is a great listen. It is idiosyncratic. It is informative. It will test your stamina but at times it touches high notes. The kicker is that it is local. It is ours. It tells us about us in our own words. It is beholden to no distant corporation. Thank you, Lord. That fact alone makes it worth listening to.

info: 1000 Elgin Street West, K9A 5S1: Northumberland 89.7 FM Small Town Radio905/372/2391:info@northumberland897.ca: