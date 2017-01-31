The Family Day Skate event is on Monday, February 20th, 2017 from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon in Colborne at the Keeler Centre. This community event is sponsored by CRH Canada Group Inc., Ogden Point Quarry and is open to the public. Community Care Northumberland (CCN) is hosting this event and admission is FREE.

“Thanks to our generous sponsor CRH Canada, we are pleased to provide this free skate for families’ event on Family Day in Colborne this year,” said Trish Baird, Executive Director of CCN. “It is a wonderful opportunity to make special memories.”

Location: Keeler Centre, 80 Division Street, Colborne, Ontario

Date: February 20th, 2017

Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

For more information about this event, please contact the CCN office in Colborne (905)355-2989 or visit www.commcare.ca