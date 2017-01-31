Ms. Emma Smyth can be easily described as an animal lover. Her love of furry friends from small to large knows no bounds, compassion is her middle name. It will come as no surprise to her friends and family, when for her recent birthday, she decided to forgo the usual tradition of receiving gifts, in lieu of collecting donations to one of her favourite not-for-profit cause: K9 Crusaders

K9 Crusaders is a community non-profit group of volunteers working to support and facilitate animal rescues in our community and beyond. The also work collaboratively to create affordable ways to keep your pets safe through low cost microchip clinics and spay neuter clinics geared towards assisting low-income families.

Emma celebrated her 13th birthday this year like a boss when she hosted a paint party for all of her friends and then very generously donated all of the proceeds, which totaled $175, towards the K9 Crusaders vet accounts at Northumberland Veterinary Services in Colborne.

The team at K9 Crusaders thanks Emma for her kindness and compassion shown and for supporting our mission! Emma and her family are also proud adopters of dogs Porter and Red, and have also fostered several of dogs including their current foster, Maggie. Friends such as the Smyth family are crucial to the success of organizations such as K9 Crusaders and are very important part of the caring community who help push forward the fostering and adopting of pets in need.

Happy Birthday Emma!! Thank you for setting such a wonderful example with your selflessness and empathy for all animals in need.