Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, announced the selection committee members for the Kim Rudd Youth Leadership Award.

This committee will be headed by Duke of Edinburgh Award Recipient Jean-Phillipe Giroux. Fellow committee members include Willow Chadwick, 2016’s Top Cadet Squadron (718 Yukon RCAC) and St. Mary’s Secondary School Link Leader Travis Tutzinger.

“I’m amazed at the depth of volunteerism the committee members bring to their responsibilities,” said Rudd. “I know they will adjudicate this award to an incredible standard of excellence.”

The award will be presented to students in grades 7 & 8 who can be nominated, as well as whole classrooms for their philanthropic contributions to our local charities or for charitable efforts they do on behalf of local, provincial, national, or even international charities.

Due to overwhelming enthusiasm, the nomination period is being extended to June 1st.

“The award is a terrific initiative that gives students an added incentive to engage themselves in charitable activities and to develop leadership skills, not only within their own communities but with the potential to contribute to provincial, national, and international programs as well,” said Giroux. “As Chair of the committee, I look forward to working with Willow, Travis, and Ms. Rudd’s team, and we especially look forward to reviewing all of the submissions that will no doubt showcase the amazing capabilities of the students.”

“The recipient(s) of the award will receive $300 from me personally to then donate to the charity of their choice,” said Rudd. “My goal in establishing this award is to showcase the many acts of philanthropy that young people do, as well as helping to further promote a lifelong interest in charitable giving.”

Anyone interested in submitting an individual student in grades 7-8, an entire grade 7-8 classroom, or a group of students working together in a grade 7-8 classroom, should send a one- page email before June 1, 2017, to kim.rudd@parl.gc.ca, or a letter to:

Office of Kim Rudd 12 Elgin St. East, Unit 4 Cobourg, ON – K9A 0C5

Please note this award is only applicable to students in the riding of Northumberland— Peterborough South.