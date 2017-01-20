For many years Cramahe Township has set its budget well into the year. This year, with Nicole Leach-Bihun in charge of the finances, Cramahe Council got its first look at staff proposals on January 17. If most of the proposals are accepted by council, this will be a very busy year in the township.

Cramahe taxpayers are looking at a 5.64% increase in the municipal portion of their taxes if Council approves the Jan. 17 document. The increase would mean a hike of $147 to the average home in Cramahe, valued at $241,000 and increase the municipal bill to $3,094.

Mayor Marc Coombs commented, “Staff did a great job putting a budget together that was very easy to read and understand. It held the line on operational costs (and in many cases decreased them) but allowed us to tackle quite a few capital projects that will enhance our infrastructure long term.

Now that we are at a full staff complement we should be ready and able to accomplish these projects successfully.

The tax increase presented is a modest one but still allows for a lot of critical work to be done.

At the next meeting Council will go through the issue papers again to give their approval or not and hopefully give direction to staff to finalize the budget and bring back a by-law to pass.”

The presentation and a list of issue papers outlined the goals of municipal staff this year and includes some major items.

For many years the residents of Cedar, Burnham and Park streets in Colborne have held out hope for the reconstruction of their roads. Each year the job has been set aside due to cost. This year may see a change. If Council approves the reconstruction in the budget, the work will cost about $3.2 million. In the proposal made by the Operations Department it was estimated that the actual roads reconstruction will cost $1.85 million. The township will take out loans for $1.4 million, with the rest coming from the tax levy and reserves. The entire $650,000 in sewer replacement for the project will add another $650,000 to the debt.

The Operations Department is hoping to get some additional equipment, with a quarter million being requested for a snow plough to replace the 2002 vehicle now in use. Repair costs for the 2002 plough totalled about $35,000 in 2015-6. The department is also wants a $48,000 wood chipper, and two new pickup worth $40,000 each. One would be used by the Manager of Operations, Jeff Hoskin, and the other will replace one currently used by Parks and Recreation.

About $40,000 will be spent on the town hall in Colborne if Council accepts two proposals to upgrade and improve the entrance and office to meet accessibility codes and increase office efficiency.

Staff recognises the need to put money aside for future needs and wants to add $258,000 to reserves for ageing infrastructure.

Parts of Cowie and Penryn Rd were gravelled and prepped for hardtopping last fall. The Operations Department is asking for $106,000 to finish the 1.8km of Cowie and 2.3km of Penryn using Northumberland County staff.

Growth in the industrial park north of Colborne has been restricted by the small bore sewers which service it. The township needs to replace them with conventional sewers to the commercial/industrial area. The first step is to spend $50,000 on an environmental assessment and preliminary design which will be matched by $66,000 in federal money and $33,000 in provincial cash. This would make the project shovel-ready and eligible for Canadian Clean Water and Wastewater grant money.

Staff is asking to have a $30,000 full study done of the current sewage treatment system to identify sources of infiltration. By identifying and fixing areas of infiltration the township can increase the capacity for future growth in Colborne.

Council will have to decide which of many groups will get grants this year. Some, including the private roads committees, are back seeking annual funding. In the past, council has granted them operating money in lieu of maintaining the roads. Youth programs, doctor recruitment, Community Care, various cemetery boards and the Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce have put in requests for amounts from hundreds of dollars to over $20,000.

This year staff attempted to assess their needs based on actual costs in the previous year. Often, in past years, actual costs have been ignored when estimates were made. Most managers making presentations this year justified their requests using 2016 actuals.

The Fire Department made the most substantial appeal for a 23% increase in 2017.Nine per cent is for lending costs associated with the new fire hall/emergency response building located on Purdy Rd.. That pain of that debt will be eased when the township makes its final payment on a Keeler Centre loan in October, saving $31,000 in 2017. Another nine per cent was requested by the fire chief to cover equipment costs with the remaining five per cent to cover increased costs to deliver services.

Chief Brandon Northrup gave notice that next year he will be asking for even more. A new truck will be needed in 2019 to replace the department’s 1999 pumper.