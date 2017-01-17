http://www.cramahenow.com/?page_id=686

Colborne Curling Club Charity Spiel Raises More Than $2,800!

The big winners on the day: The Terry Irwin team, what teamwork is all about!

Colborne Curling Club Charity Spiel Raised More Than $2,800 for Community Care Northumberland – Colborne Office.

 

The annual Charity spiel at the Colborne Curling Club was a super-fun and very successfully fundraiser event. This year 16 teams took to the ice, putting green, euchre tables and shuffle board to compete for prizes and bagging rights for another year. The annual event raised more than $2,877 for Community Care Northumberland – Colborne Office. The funds raised will be used to support programs and  community projects in  Cramahe township.

The amazing Colborne Curling Club volunteers carried the day and kept the hospitality flowing, food rolling and the good times flowing.

Known as “The Little Club That Rocks”, the dedicated members and volunteers went above and beyond with gracious hospitality  for the attendees to the multi-game event. The curling club club chooses local charity every year to be a beneficiary of the day long spiel.

Upcoming at the Curling Club

Starting March 10th, the legendary Hootenanny invitational spiel ,which has been a fixture event for more than 54 years, will kick off for three days of curling, laughs and merriment. Also starting from January 19th until the March break, Youth Curling Leagues are on Thursdays from 4:15 to 6:00pm.

For more information contact club President Jack Vollering – 905-355-5703 or visit online HERE

 

 

0 January 17, 2017 Business News, Colborne Curling Club, Colborne News, Community Care Colborne, Council Corner, Downtown Business - DBIA, Local News, New News, Our Community, Our Schools, Our Service Clubs, Rotary Club of Colborne

About Web Editor

If you would like to have Cramahe Now cover your event or have a story for us to present please email: editor@cramahenow.com or find us on facebook

Leave a Reply