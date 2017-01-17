Colborne Curling Club Charity Spiel Raises More Than $2,800!

Colborne Curling Club Charity Spiel Raised More Than $2,800 for Community Care Northumberland – Colborne Office.

The annual Charity spiel at the Colborne Curling Club was a super-fun and very successfully fundraiser event. This year 16 teams took to the ice, putting green, euchre tables and shuffle board to compete for prizes and bagging rights for another year. The annual event raised more than $2,877 for Community Care Northumberland – Colborne Office. The funds raised will be used to support programs and community projects in Cramahe township. Known as “The Little Club That Rocks”, the dedicated members and volunteers went above and beyond with gracious hospitality for the attendees to the multi-game event. The curling club club chooses local charity every year to be a beneficiary of the day long spiel.

Upcoming at the Curling Club

Starting March 10th, the legendary Hootenanny invitational spiel ,which has been a fixture event for more than 54 years, will kick off for three days of curling, laughs and merriment. Also starting from January 19th until the March break, Youth Curling Leagues are on Thursdays from 4:15 to 6:00pm.

For more information contact club President Jack Vollering – 905-355-5703 or visit online HERE