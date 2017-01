Mayor Marc Coombs has announced that the judges made their decision and have selected the winners for this season’s annual Christmas Lights Contest. Congratulations to our winners this year! The winners are:

577 Honey Road

13338 Telephone Road

39 Durham Street, North

5 Durham Street, North

350 Haynes Road

Each winner will receive a $25 gift certificate from a local business.

For more information:

Mayor, Marc Coombs

Phone: 905-355-5003

Email: mcoombs@cramahetownship.ca