Castleton Sports Club Updates

Yoga resumed Jan 9th and Volleyball began Jan 10th. Information for Yoga can be found on our website www.CastletonSportsClub.ca

Our Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for Wednesday, January 18th at the Castleton Town Hall.

Volunteers founded the Sports Club and it continues to operate through the dedication of volunteers. Please consider becoming a member of the Castleton Sports Club. All are welcome to attend.