Roast Pork Dinner, Jan 20th

Come on out and enjoy a Roast Pork dinner with all the trimmings including dessert, coffee or tea.

Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $10 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Banish the January Blues

In the clubroom on Saturday, Jan. 21st we’ll welcome back NancyDee who played on Levee Day. She’ll play during the Meat Draws starting at 2:30pm. Many people enjoyed her music on Levee Day and we thought this would make a great change of pace. Come on out and enjoy her again. No admission charge.





Roast Beef Dinner, Feb. 3rd

Roast beef, Potatoes, Yorkshire, Veggies,

Soup, Bread or rolls, Dessert, Tea or coffee.

Shop & Support – Feb 5th

Did you know you can support the Branch and buy gift cards? You can get all the popular retailers cards in one place.

If you place your order by Sunday Feb 5th the cards will be at the branch by Fri. Feb 10th

Order forms are in the clubroom.

Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre.

The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Play starts at 1pm.





Dues are Due

Branch Membership dues are due. Dues are $55 for the year.

Anyone NOT paid by Jan. 31st will have their name removed from the weekly draw.





Hamper Program

Our thanks to everyone who supported the 2016 Christmas Hamper program. Ninety families received assistance to make their Christmas a little brighter.





Early Bird Winner

The draw for the Early Bird prize was made on New Years day at the Levee.

Congratulations to Richard Loader who will have his dues covered by the branch for 2018.



Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch?

Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.



Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting.

The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner.

Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479