On-Line Auction Bidding open Jan 13th 10am-Jan 18th 7pm

Preview: January 13, 14th, 15 from 11am – 4pm

Pick-up: January 20th, 221st, 22nd between 11am and 4pm.

At 21 King St. East Colborne.

​ONLINE ONLY

Multi-estate auction to include: Antiques, Art, Estate Jewelry, Sterling Silver, Pottery to incl. Moorcroft, Royal Doulton & Lladro Figurines, Large Selection of Cdn & US Silver Coins, Collectibles to incl. Fishing Tackle, Militaria, Corkscrews Watches, Gibbard China Cabinet

Link to online auction: https://www.marshallgummerestateauctions.com/on-line-auctions