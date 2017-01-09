The Rotary Club of Colborne has made a hearty donation of more than $2,300 to the Royal Canadian Legion Br. #187 Hamper Fund. The Rotary Club of Colborne has made a hearty donation of more thanto the Royal Canadian Legion Br. #187 Hamper Fund.

The funds were generated at the clubs annual golf tournament which takes place in June every year. Rotary club President Lee Clement (centre) and Rotarian Jim Williams were on hand at the 2017 Mayors Levée to present the donation to RCL Br.187 President, Patti May.

The annual golf tournament is hosted by the Colborne club at Shelter Valley Pines Golf Club in June and every year selects a local charity or community cause to be the benefactor of the tournament proceeds. Please contact the club about the 2017 tournament and enter your team early!