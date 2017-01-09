Over a century ago Esca Brooke was exiled to Madoc, Canada. He should have inherited a kingdom in Sarawak – now part of Malaysia. Alas, Canada was his fate.

The story of Esca’s exile and subsequent struggle to gain recognition is the subject of a new play by well-known playwright Dave Carley.

A staged reading of Canadian Rajah will take place in Warkworth on January 28 and 29.

Two highly acclaimed actors – Chick Reid and Jon de Leon – are starring.

Tickets are now available for the event at the Warkworth Town Hall.

Dave Carley’s plays have been produced across Canada and the United States. Most recently, he wrote A Splinter in the Heart, which was produced last summer by Festival Players of Prince Edward County. Another work, Two Ships Passing, was a sold-out hit in Port Hope in November.

Warkworth resident Chick Reid will soon star in a number of Shaw Festival productions. Her national career has featured ten seasons at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival as well as many roles across Canada and the United States, including on Broadway.

Jon de Leon – who plays Esca Brooke – is a rising new actor on the Toronto theatre scene, and has performed at Stratford Festival and Toronto’s Factory Theatre. He has also appeared on a number of television shows including Rookie Blue and Flashpoint.

Canadian Rajah is being presented as a staged reading on Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm, and Sunday, January 29 at 2 pm. Both performances are at the Warkworth Town Hall.

Tickets are $25, a portion of which goes to Ah!. Tickets can be reserved by calling Ontario Street Theatre at 905-885-8042 or. They can also be purchased in person at Ah! Or The General Store on Main Street, Warkworth, or online at canadianrajahwarkworth.eventbrite.ca

For more information, contact producer Sean Carthew at 905-885-8042.

(This article is a modified version of an Ontario Street Theatre press release)