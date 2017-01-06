Coem out andd wathc the fun! This is a community CHARITY BONSPIEL!

Community Care Northumberland, Colborne Office Supporting:

Good citizens attending the charity bonspiel event or coming to watch is asked to bring a non-perishable food item,

as this event also supports the local food bank(s).

All teams have been set for this year, it’s an event that fills up fast, but the community is encouraged

to come out and watch, there are raffle items to purchase tickets on, and anyone can support this event

by donating money to raise even more funds for Community Care Northumberland .

For more information about the club please visit us here or call 905-349-2455

Saturday, January 14, 2016 *A dontation to the food hamper would is appreciated

Colborne Curling Club

“The Little Club that Rocks”

HOME OF THE “HOOT” & “HACK’N HOE”

8 Durham St. North, Colborne, Ontario K0K 1S0 Phone: 905-355-3787