The "friendship" benches were delivered to both Colborne Public School and Northumberland Hills Public School just before the Christmas break.

Recess as a child is often the best part of the school day, but for others students, it can be a tough time. The concept behind the “Buddy Bench” is simple project that’s growing in popularity in school yards everywhere. The buddy bench is a simple idea to eliminate loneliness and foster friendship on the playground.

The project is called the “buddy bench” because, other then the vibrant colours, it’s an ordinary bench placed in the schoolyard. The idea is that kids who are looking for playmates can sit on the bench to signal they would like someone to come ask them to play bu sitting on the bench. The benches commissioned but the Colborne & District Lion Club were fabricated by students at East Northumberland Secondary School.

The buddy bench idea has been around for some time in Europe and recently exploded in popularity in the Canada and the US.