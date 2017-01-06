from left: Matthew Stergios, constituency assistant, Kim Rudd, MP, Penny Crawford, business manager, Jamie Simmons, Director of Communications, Nathan Wisnicki, constituency assistant: missing: Michael Gray, Senior Political Advisor, Travis Tutzinger, St. Mary’s Secondary School Coop student.

For years Kim Rudd has been on the radar of many people in Northumberland.

Owner of Cooks Day Care, Willis College, Archer First Aid and CPR Training, all businesses in the business of helping many people, she has interacted with thousands of residents.

As a member of countless committees, to name just a few: President of Northumberland Chamber of Commerce, Chair of Northumberland Children Services, lead on the Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee, she has crossed and recrossed many people’s paths.

Since winning the nomination for Parliament for the constituency of Northumberland-Peterborough South in 2015 she has become the pre-eminent person of the county.

Many folks think they own a bit of a piece of Kim because they have chatted or worked with her many times over the years. She is one of us.

So what is it like when “one of us” goes to Ottawa?

Northumberland News Now Network writer Ted Amsden sat down with Kim recently to ask a few questions about her first year in parliament.

The day to day of living in Ottawa, she says, starts around 7 to 7:30 am and finishes around 8:30 to 9. She is expected to spend a minimum of 26 weeks in the Capital with a few more weeks tacked on at various points depending on demand by the PMO.

It is a point of pride that she doesn’t have Ottawa-specific staff for her constituency. She says it doesn’t make sense to leave a secretary there when there is such are large area of Northumberland to service which that person could be doing out of the riding office. So when she takes the government-ride on the train to Ottawa on Monday morning her secretary is with her.

Her staff at the 12 Elgin Street East office in Cobourg is 6 strong and includes a co-op student.

Her husband, Tom, who used to work for Belden in Cobourg is semi-retired, continues to consult occasionally, has the time to work around her schedule. Recently, when Kim was invited to a private dinner with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan which included the ambassador to Latvia, Malaysia,Ukraine and various officials, she was asked to bring her husband. Tom was there.

“He comes up to (Ottawa) just to do grocery shopping … to do the things … we don’t have time … he really takes care of life here (Cobourg) for me attending events when I can’t get there.”



The transition to Ottawa has been “very smooth,” she says.

“Child care was helping young kids learn how to take the next step and Willis College was really about helping mature people learn how to take the next step.”

Working as a member of federal parliament is exactly the same according to Kim, “It’s all about helping people.”

“All my life I have been an advocate, whether it was around child care … health care, finding doctors, business and chamber of commerce.”

She agrees with the advocate label but points out that she is able to do it now at the national and international level.

Asked about her regard and relationship with Justin Trudeau she is a little bit awe-struck. She exudes a fair blush of unabashed leader love.

She says he is, “extremely warm and extremely respectful … he truly cares about everyone across the country and around the world.”

She says with great emphasis and sincerity, “When he is with you, he is with you … he has a phenomenal memory for names … something that amazes me.”

Ms Rudd considers Trudeau “respectful” because, “I have been given a lot of responsibility as a new MP both in terms of my parliamentary secretary role, my role around nuclear, being the lead for the government, being asked to go to the G20 energy ministers on behalf of the government.”

“Respectful, because we have a prime minister that says you are here because you have a specific set of talents, I am going to let you use those.”

For her part, “I respect not just the work he does but the commitment to work that he does there is no one … he has just so much energy.”

Part of her role as an MP naturally falls into the area of championing her government’s program, promoting the bullet list of items promised to the electorate. One of her duties in this regard is delivering speeches.

“I was in Vienna a month and a half ago and I gave a 20 minute speech to the International Atomic Agency in front of the world. Half of my speech was condemning North Korea.”

“I do get to manage the speeches as I see fit in terms of how I say them … I am given some points that need to get across and I must say those but I have flexibility.”

“The other half of my speech was really about the opportunities we have with nuclear.” Kim loves the interaction of elements that national government brings to issues. Nuclear involves, “So much crossover… economic development, (it) involves resource development, it involves health care, it involves security.”

“I am passionate about the things I talk about as I see them as important.”

“I am so passionate about energy efficiency. To get up and stand up in front of that conference of people from around the world and talk about some of things we can do … of the leadership we are taking, gives me goosebumps.”

How does she split her loyalty between her constituents living in Northumberland Peterborough South and acting for Canadians?

“That’s my job and it is not always easy. Except to say that first of all we ran on a platform so anything to do with our platform I have easy decisions to make … but there are decisions we are going to make as a government that are going to be very tough.”

“For example, the pipelines— the decision to find a balance between the environment and the economy. That was not easy decision to make.”



“We know we are never going to make everyone happy with those decisions. As long as I have the science, the data and the research behind me I can feel confident in that decision.”

“I believe our constituents can feel confident. Sometimes I need to explain it to them. Because if there is a headline, if people only read the headline, it doesn’t necessarily tell them what all the other pieces are in the decision.”

Kim sees a difference between the words “balanced” and “managed.” In the realm of implementing policy, it is the government’s responsibility to “manage” not “balance” competing objectives.

“It don’t think it is a balance. I think it is a management of what works for everyone.”

“The world is not black and white. Some people have views that are black and white. But the majority of people are grey in terms of their views.”

Suggesting, perhaps, that in the grey world of competing opinions of what is best at any given time, looking for a balance isn’t going to cut it. The issue must be directed.

She likes the process of negotiation she says. “It gives everyone an opportunity to have a voice.”

But, she adds, “As long as everyone is listening to that voice.”



She has compliments for the government regarding the process involving the pipelines.

“I think that is one of the things we did well (was) in terms of the decision around the pipeline. We went out and we listened. Not everyone was going to agree but we listened. We heard perspectives and that is the part of the negotiations that I think are important. That people hear and listen. Understanding that at the end of the day somebody is going to have to make a decision and there are going to be lines drawn in the sand.”

To this reporter’s ear, she said one of the best followup lines of 2016, “But sand always has movement.”

Kim comes from a heritage of political action.

“My mother was one of the first female staff reps for the steelworker’s union. She actually ran for the NDP twice. Many, many years ago probably in the late Seventies, early Eighties. My grandmother was a shop steward at Lloyd’s Baby Carriages. I come from a family that’s always been engaged in advocacy.”

She says politics has always run in her veins. “I didn’t really get involved until by kids were five or six. When I started the daycare.”



So it is not surprising when she says, “ I don’t think I have found the toughest part of the job yet.”

“What will suck the energy out of me is the partisanship, the energy that is put to trying to find fault with things.”

“The opposition’s job is to oppose. And I understand that. But they oppose it whether it is good or not.”

She cited the case of the conservatives hammering the government about not supporting job growth then not recognizing that the pipeline decision will result in a 22,000 job growth.

“That is where our system lacks. We (MPs) all come with the same perspective to do good but the partisanship that makes up government sometimes doesn’t allow people to do good. And that is bad… That sucks the energy out of me when people stand up in the house and tell me I don’t care. That is the hardest thing for me to understand.”

“Imagine that energy put into actually moving things forward! Imagine what that could do. That is the frustration for me. I think it is a missed opportunity.”



What have been the “fun” parts of her job during the past year?

“One is the flexibility. I thrive on that. I have a wardrobe in both locations. I have a suitcase in both locations. I have a passport on me all the time.

None of that is stressful for me. It drives my staff crazy because my schedule changes every single moment. You go to bed and you wake up its different.

For me that is the fun part.”



“The other part is the relationships I have built with other members of our caucus. We have a great team. That is for sure.”



“The amount of things you can cram into and accomplish in one day with an amazing and supportive team. If you asked me if I could accomplish all those things in one day or one week, I would say, ‘No Way’ that could happen. But it does. And it is because of the team. Not all MPs are as fortunate as I am.”

She agrees with the suggestion that she is living an exciting life. “It’s the best job in the world!”

Looking outside of the riding, outside of Canada, what does she think?

Regarding the President-Elect Donald Trump and the direction of his Republican government, she says, “It’s going to be very interesting … (he will be) taking a very different approach than Barak Obama … elections have lots of hyperbole in them … you find out in reality it’s not quite what you thought … we have to rethink some of these things… there are very smart people in the bureaucracy of both houses.”

“There is thought we have no hope … (but) we are the biggest trading partners, (we have) the longest undefended border…we have a lot of commonalities.”

Finally, what is she looking forward to in 2017?

“We have a number of initiatives in terms of economic development that we are working on. The 6.2 million for the Community Futures Development Program … one of the big things over the next year is to see how that will develop, how we can make that happen. They are doing a great job. I want to see the fruition of that. The applications on the broadband are going in. I just had a chat with Chief Marsden this morning. Alderville is looking at becoming an internet service provider … all these things that are happening around the riding … how I can thread the needle to see those opportunities come to the riding?”

January 27 she will find out if she is staying on as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Natural Resources.

“I jumped in with both feet. I have loved the job. I have a fabulous minister with Jim Carr. And a great team with Natural Resources Canada. It has been an amazing experience and one of my biggest joys. One of my biggest opportunities since being elected.”

Or she could find herself fulfilling a similar role for another Minister. Or not. Then again some gossipers in the riding are whispering that she just might get a minister’s job. Former Liberal Northumberland MP Christine Stewart proved those from our neck of the woods can punch at that weight category.

info: kimrudd.ca