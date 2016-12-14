The club would like to wish our community all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The club would like to wish our community all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Castleton Sports Club Yoga – Last night for the holidays is December 19. The yoga this sessions will resume after the holidays.

Castleton Sports Club Yoga is toga for everyone! Beginners welcome. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. yoga begins at 7:00 p.m. sharp at the town hall. $10 per class (drop-in rate). Bring your own mat, water and maybe blanket for the cool down

Volley Ball – Last night for this season is December 20 is until the New Year.

Volleyball is at the Public School, Tuesdays from 6:30 until 8:30. Due to a change in school board policy, the front doors will be locked after 6:45. If you arrive after this time, please come to the emergency exit of the gym on the northeast side of the building.

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Three Volunteers are needed for upcoming bingo on Dec 21. Hours may be applied to this year’s reimbursement or get ahead start on next year’s hours. Contact either

Kevin at kevin.e.white@csc-scc.gc.ca or Cindy at cmatthews349@gmail.com.

Bingos are not a lot of work but aid the club in providing it’s many services, which hopefully will soon include the ice rink.