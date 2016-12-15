Cramahe Township Fire Dept. Service Calls – November 2016

Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Township Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.
Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Cramahe Township Fire Department, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer department responds to on a monthly basis.
For a complete list of statistics please click here
For more information please contact:
Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Cramahe Township Fire Department
Admin: 905-355-2821 ex. 225
Leave a Reply