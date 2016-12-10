Annual Christmas Lights Competition is on from December 12th to 24th!

The annual Cramahe Christmas Lights Contest is back! From December 12th to Dec. 23rd mystery judges will be driving around Cramahe to find the five best residential Christmas Lights displays.

Winners get a gift certificate from a local business. If you want to make sure your home isn’t missed or you know of someone who should be nominated please call Jeannie at 905-355-2821 ext. 122 or e-mail Mayor Marc Coombs at mcoombs@cramahetownship.ca