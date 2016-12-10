Photo Above are (L-R): Cramahe Accounts Payable Clerk – Heather McColl, Receptionist – Nicole Hamilton, Mayor Marc Coombs & CAO, Craig Brooks

This chirstmas support the communities less fortunate families with a non-perishable food donation

Once again this year the municipality is supporting the Colborne Legion Food Drive by hosting two drop off locations. One at the Colborne Town Hall & the 2nd at the Keeler Centre

Colborne Foodland loaned us two grocery carts to give it a bit more flair than cardboard boxes.