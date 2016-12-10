Warm Advent 2016 Greetings

Note: Note the article in the last Observer of the Youth Group Bicycles. The bicycle calendar of the Youth Group is now available $15 each, to raise funds for next year’s “Up-Cycling”!

Haldimand Court is presently having a steel roof put on, on the East Wing. Most will know that it is creation of the three Grafton churches with the board made up of reps from them and that the 35 yr mortgage was just paid off last year. This is a fairly visible sign of the continual upkeep to keep it such a well maintained facility.

Usual service time: Castleton 9:15 am; Grafton 11:00 am

Sat. Dec 10 Castleton 2nd annual pet parade at 3:30 from the school with 70 foot tree lighting at 5 at the town hall & hot chocolate to follow. http://www.cramahenow.com/?p=6486

Sun. Wed. Dec. 11th – The combined choirs of Castleton and Grafton will present a Christmas Cantata at a joint service at St. Andrews at 11:00 a.m. No service in Castleton.

Sat. Dec 17 4 pm Santa Claus Parade in Grafton

Sun. Dec. 18th – Christmas Candlelight service is at Castleton United at 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 24th – Christmas Eve Service at St. Andrew’s at 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 25th – No services at either church.

United Church calendars are available from Linda Constable for $5.

This month the Grafton UCW is asking for Fare Share donations of pasta and pasta sauces.

St Andrew’s is again decorating their windows etc. with Christmas crèches, so if you have a crèche you would like to set up in a window or on a table, this can be done any time. And there is a sign up sheet for poinsettias

Moderator’s Advent message https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0gDko7fbic&feature=share

Employment Opportunity: Administrator and communications officer at Eastminster United church Belleville, four days per week

Check our website http://www.castletongraftonuc.com/ if you wish to see our photo gallery, listen to a sermon, see info & photos of the 100 Mile Diet event etc., our refugee sponsorship, how and why we became affirming, our annual report, archive of media reports of our church activities and of David’s columns,

It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice. – Zig Ziglar



The propagandists purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human. – Aldus Huxley



The greatest reward for doing is the opportunity to do more. – Jonas Salk



You will have days where you feel better, and you will have days where you want to die. Both are okay. There is no magical cure. You just need to close your eyes, and trust that the waves will pass, and soon you’ll be able to breathe again.



Theological badass of the week: We must not seek the Christ child in the pretty figures of our Christmas cribs. We must seek him among the undernourished children who have gone to bed at night with nothing to eat, among the poor newsboys who will sleep covered with newspapers in doorways. – Oscar Romero



In many shamanic societies, if you come to a medicine person complaining of being disheartened, dispirited, or depressed, they will ask you one of four questions. When did you stop dancing? When did you stop singing? When did you stop being enchanted by stories? When did you stop finding comfort in this week’s territory of silence?



When you’re grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears. – Anthony Robbins



Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most. – Buddha



Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet confinement of your aloneness to learn anything or anyone that does not bring you alive is too small for you. – David Whyte



Wherever you place your foot, there rests a blessing. – Rumi



When we keep claiming the light, we will find ourselves becoming more and more radiant. – Henri Nouwen



Therefore will I trust you always, though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are with me, and you will never leave need to face my perils alone. – Thomas Merton



Peace, hope, calm, and the joy, are the fruits of placing our confidence in God. – Ruben P Job



Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the Dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don’t give up. – Anne Lamott



The great temptation of the spiritual quest… Is to stay stuck in the movement inward. – John S Dunne



Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. – Proverbs 31:8



Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change. – Brené Brown



I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of the University. – Elbert Einstein



Don’t be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams. – Zig Ziglar



Connection is the energy that is created between people when they feel seen, heard, and valued. – Brene and Brown



“Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man [woman] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]. Will he [she] gain anything by it? Will it restore him [her] to a control over his [her] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [freedom] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions? Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away.” – Mahatma Gandhi, 1948



They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for. ― Tom Bodett



Not everyone will make it through this day. Live it with urgency. Do something beautiful. Be the answer to a prayer. ~ John Pavlovitz



We are all called to be mothers of God – for God is always waiting to be born. – Meister Eckart, 13th century



“The purpose of life is to lead a life of purpose.” ~Richard Leider

“Forgiveness is a mystery. It belongs to the realm of freedom rather than the realm of necessity; it is scented with the spices of grace rather than the sweat of legalism; it delights and humbles with the impact of wholly unexpected bounty; gentler than a tender embrace, it is tougher than the bands of retribution that strap us tightly to our pain. —John S. Mogabgab

If you watch the Charlie Brown Christmas this season, throughout the story the others all work to no avail to separate Linus from his blanket. And even though his security blanket remains a major source of ridicule for the otherwise mature and thoughtful Linus, he simply refuses to give it up. Until this one moment. When he simply drops it. In that climactic scene when Linus shares “what Christmas is all about,” he drops his security blanket. Surely this is intentional. Most telling is the specific moment he drops it: when he utters the words, “fear not”. The birth of Jesus separates us from our fears, from the habits we are unable (or unwilling) to break ourselves. The birth of Jesus allows us to simply drop the false security we have been grasping so tightly, and learn to trust and cling to Him instead. ~ Jason Soroski

Jesus’ call is for us to be whole and real, not religious; loving, not moral and righteous; inclusive, not hating everybody that disagrees with us and claiming superiority over them. You’ve proclaimed it wherever there are ears to hear: the mark of Jesus’ disciples is to be loving. A call to life. A call to love. A call to be all that we can be. -Jn Spong

You should anticipate that at any given moment there’s going to be flare-ups of bigotry that you may have to confront, or maybe inside you that you have to vanquish. And it doesn’t stop. You don’t get into a fetal position about it. You don’t start worrying about apocalypse. You say, OK, where are the places where I can push to keep it moving forward?’ – Obama to his daughters after the election

“Tis the irrational season, When love blooms bright and wild; Had Mary been filled with reason, There’d have been no room for the child” – Madeleine L ‘ Engle Have yourself an edgy little Christmas.

“If religion it is to be worth holding on to, it should be the place where the marginalized feel the most visible, where the hurting receive the most tender care, where the outsiders find the safest refuge. It should be the place where diversity is fiercely pursued and equality loudly championed; where all of humanity finds a permanent home and where justice runs the show. ~ John Pavlovitz

Goodness is about character – integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, moral courage, and the like. More than anything else, it is about how we treat other people. ~ Dennis Prager

Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice. One may protest against evil; it can be exposed and, if need be, prevented by use of force. Evil always carries within itself the germ of its own subversion in that it leaves behind in human beings at least a sense of unease. Against stupidity we are defenseless; reasons fall on deaf ears; facts that contradict one’s prejudgement simply need not be believed–in such moments the stupid person even becomes critical–and when facts are irrefutable they are just pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental. In all this the stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self-satisfied and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack. (Dietrich Bonhoeffer, 1906- 1945

“Too many have had to suffer at the hands of a political economic elite who have shaped decisions and never had to account for mistakes or to suffer from injustice. When unemployment prevails, they never stand in line looking for a job. When deprivation results from a confused and bewildering welfare system, they never do without food or clothing or a place to sleep. When public school are inferior or torn by strife, their children go to exclusive private schools. … An unfair tax structure serves their needs. And tight secrecy always seems to prevent reform.” -President Jimmy Carter

“Remember that failure is an event, not a person.” ~ Zig Ziglar

For those who like poetry:

I am a little church

http://castletongraftonuc.us13.list-manage.com/track/open.php?u=c8dbe2944fc2614fe3daf34f4&id=3ad2955543&e=a1213a95b8 i am a little church(no great cathedral)

far from the splendor and squalor of hurrying cities

– i do not worry if briefer days grow briefest,

i am not sorry when sun and rain make april

my life is the life of the reaper and the sower;

my prayers are prayers of earth’s own clumsily striving

(finding and losing and laughing and crying)children

whose any sadness or joy is my grief or my gladness

around me surges a miracle of unceasing

birth and glory and death and resurrection:

over my sleeping self float flaming symbols

of hope,and i wake to a perfect patience of mountains

i am a little church(far from the frantic

world with its rapture and anguish)at peace with nature

– i do not worry if longer nights grow longest;

i am not sorry when silence becomes singing

winter by spring, i lift my diminutive spire to

merciful Him Whose only now is forever;

standing erect in the deathless truth of His presence

(welcoming humbly His light and proudly His darkness)

~ e e cummings

I AM HERE

STILL I RISE Maya Angelou, 1928 – 2014

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

‘Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still I’ll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops,

Weakened by my soulful cries?

Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don’t you take it awful hard

‘Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines

Diggin’ in my own backyard.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise. http://www.iamhere.life