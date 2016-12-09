Story by Ted Amsden

Photo: L to R – Robert Walker, Tim Williams, Jim Pillsworth

From the road, Fidelity Engineering and Construction doesn’t look like much. Just a construction-site trailer and three vehicles. Sure the backdrop view of Lake Ontario is interesting. For a minute or two.

A chat with the boys inside the trailer and your view will change quickly. I guarantee it. Okay, they are not boys.

Jim Pillsworth, owner of Fidelity Engineering and Construction is 29. Tim Williams, business operations manager, is the old one at 34. Robert Walker, general manager splits the difference at 31.

They just look like they should be spending their days comparing craft beers and gaming. The fact is in the world of big-dollar infrastructure projects these three are kicking general contracting butt. Incorporated only three years ago, starting with <2 million dollar contracts, the company is looking at a the 30 million dollar range.

“We essentially doubled our volume year-over-year for (the past) three years. And next year is forecast similar to that,” says Jim.

Fidelity rebuilds roads, bridges, and other structures as well as build new ones. “Heavy civil projects” they are called. In the past three years the company has replaced over 15 structures, rebuilt the main street of Orono, completed work on Shelter Valley and Glen Miller roads.

Ready to do battle anywhere, they consider the province of Ontario fair territory. Jim says, “We are chasing it where ever it (the projects that are put up for bid) drop in the province. We have put out bids as far away as Red Lake near the Manitoba border. We are bidding right now along the Quebec border. We were in Kirkland Lake this year in Northern Ontario.”

Fidelity is a substantial local employer with upwards of 30 employees during this years peak season.

Not only that, they are planning to construct a landscape & supply depot complete with a two-story steel office/maintenance/storage building which will cost in the range of $1- $2 two million to design and build. This headquarters will house up to 20 offices and cover 700-900 square meters in size on their eight acres lot abutting the 401 at 512 Purdy Road.

In the world of heavy civil construction most of the players are older. But just because Jim, Tim and Rob aren’t pushing middle age doesn’t mean they haven’t done their learning time on the job. Jim started work at 16 with AECON, the biggest publicly- traded infrastructure building company in Canada. A builder of factories, roads, sewer systems, power plants, hotels, and more. Rob worked there as well. Tim also worked for a large institutional and highly regulated company.

The boys know what it means to handle massive jobs. “It all goes back to our experience with AECON” says Jim.

“We are used to being part of a hundred, two hundred million dollar jobs. We got regimented into that kind of flow. We have tried to harness that onto 2,3, 5 million dollar jobs. And we are finding that it is working.” He adds.



“We were able to learn a lot of the inner workings, but we also learned a lot about cost control. That is our motto here.”

“Everything is changing (in the industry). It is different generation to generation. We are more of a tech generation. But so is contract management. General contracting. It’s all shifting, too. Paper. Paper….Paper. We specialize in contract management. We are a general contractor. We pride ourselves in good quality work.”

“You’ve got to get good boots on the ground. But then you have to follow through with your office staff… communications is a huge thing in this industry … if you can harness what you are doing in the field through your office … you keep a handle on that it proves to be highly profitable … there is a ton of waste in this industry.”

Fidelity is looking forward to a good year in 2017. According to Jim, “We just landed a couple of big jobs on the Trenton air base. Doing a bunch of drainage modifications along the main runway. We will be there for the first half of the year. It’s a good size project.”

As well as kicking general contracting butt, the “boys” are a big help around the neighbourhood. Last year and this year they have financed the hockey aspirations of several children who could not afford to play in Colborne/Cramahe Minor Hockey.