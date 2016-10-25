The Cramahe Cupboard is open 24/7 and is supported by the community, for the community. Immediate use shows Cramahe Cupboard is needed.



This isn’t a retail operation. The level of service for this community initiative is all about giving to those in need in a modest and basic way. The Cramahe Cuppboard is open to the public around the clock. And you don’t need cash or your debit card to pick up a few essentials. Those in need are simply expected to help themselves. And unlike food outlets, those who want to add to its contents are invited to do so. The challenge during the winter months is adding items which aren’t affected by the sub-zero temps.



Cramahe Cupboard is not a store. It is a glass-doored set of shelves attached to the south outside wall of town hall. There are no locks on it. Anyone can remove items from the shelves. Or add to them.

Inside there are food staples along with toothpaste, shampoo, books – on the day of the photo a pair of jeans – and more.

Jennifer McGlennon who spearheaded the implementation of project says she got the idea for Cramahe Cupboard on-line from a similar idea in the US earlier in the summer.

It was during the 3rd week in August when she got together with a few friends (Dawn Ashbridge, Tracey Loveless, Niki Calvert, Sue Ingram and Liz Henkel-Thomas) at the Colborne Legion and adapted the idea for use in Colborne.

September 6 they presented their idea to council who gave approval for the installation.

The wooden structure was put in place October 13. Sidney Calvert built it. James Loveless secured it in place.

To publicize its presence, she says they informed Cramahe residents through the post office and sent out information to the school.

To date, she says, “There has been “so much support…so many positive comments…we have got donations already.”

“I have been by two times a day and there are new things there all the time….people are absolutely using it.”

She points out that accessibility is one of its major attributes. It is available 24 hours a day whereas the food bank is only open 6 hours once a month. As well, she adds a client does not have to sign in or prove a need.

Such a monitored system, can cause a person to, “check your pride at the door.” The unmonitored accessibility of the Cramahe Cupboard eliminates this she claims.

a list of items that you can contribute

She admits that stocking the Cupboard will be more challenging during the cold weather. Fresh food will not survive the cold. Pasta, rice, cereal and other such things are more likely to be there then.

For now, “It’s working perfectly. New things are being put in it. People are replenishing it. The community is coming together to maintain itself.”

For more info visit:https://www.facebook.com/events/1784399901802196/