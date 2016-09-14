Cornelia Leggett or Delia as she is called is an energetic woman. She has built and furnished several stylish homes to the nines in various locations in Northumberland. Recently, she has landed in Castleton where she is living in another lovely home.

A successful career behind her that was partly corporate, partly sales, she still working. Right now you can chat her up while making a purchase at The Blue House in Brighton where she works part-time.

In May, she started looking into furniture refinishing. By July, her energetic ways had produced enough items for sale.

“I have always loved furniture. I started back in the 70’s (refinishing). But I love colour, too. I started noticing Shabby Chic (furniture).”

Shabby Chic for those of you who don’t maintain a few Pinterest boards, is according to Google: An eclectic style that mixes antique furniture with pastel colours, lace and feminine florals, Shabby chic is often also referred to as country chic or vintage chic.

She picks up pieces produced from about the 1920’s to Mid-Century.

“I paint them, repair them first. Sand them down. Some times there is a drawer missing. I fix it. Then I wax them afterwards (and) allow the wax to cure 24 hours between each coat. I sometimes put on two to three coats.”

“I use Fusion a mineral based paint… Benjamin Moore has a good colour range. I add calcium carbonate mix to get chalk paint.”

Unfortunately, it is just her who is doing the work. So good sales already have depleted her stocks. She planned on being open this Saturday but she had to nix the idea. Selling from her home, she plans to be open for two Saturdays each month.

A new twist in her blossoming business has occurred recently, “People who have bought are now coming back to me and asking me to do a commissioned piece for them. I didn’t expect to be going in that direction. But why not?”

Yes, Delia, and why not! The world needs more beautiful things.

Note to Readers: Her prices are ridiculously low right now. Even though her friends are telling her to put them up. Now is the time to buy!

info: (85) Painted Pieces