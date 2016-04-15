Cramahe Fire Calls March 2016

Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer department responds to.

For a complete list of statistics please click here

For more information please contact:

Larry Dadson

Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Township of Cramahe Fire Department

Admin: 905-355-2821 ex. 225