Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.
Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer department responds to.
For more information please contact:
Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Township of Cramahe Fire Department
Admin: 905-355-2821 ex. 225
2 thoughts on “Cramahe Fire Calls March 2016”
Great to see the Cramahe Fire Calls Statistics page, supposedly for the month of March 2016. Should the document state February 2016, since all the calls relate to the month of February? It is already April 18, so shouldn’t the March statistics be available? I called the number Larry Dadson listed and got the Fire Chief. I mentioned all of the above to him, and he said he would look into it. Since you are in partnership with the FD on this, I thought I would let you know about my call as well.
Gritt Koehl, Cramahe Community Association
The links for the files on the database were overwritten. The March link has been re-established to the renamed item on the database. Please see below. Technical issues aside thee Correct files were sent on time and posted. Best regards in pointing out the issue.
Here are the February Calls:
http://www.cramahenow.com/?p=5204
