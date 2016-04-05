To honour Mr. Chapman flags will fly at half-staff at Town Hall.

It was with sadness that Cramahe Township staff & Council heard of Doug Chapman’s passing this past weekend. A long-time employee of the Municipality, Doug passed away at his home, Saturday, April 2nd, with his family by his side.

Mayor Marc Coombs states “Doug worked for over twenty years for the Municipality’s Parks and Recreation Department. He was a fixture at the old arena & then at the Keeler Centre. We knew his health hadn’t been the best recently but it’s still a sad day to know he’s gone.”

The municipality will lower the flag at the Town Hall in Colborne to recognize him.

Mayor Marc Coombs.

Ph: 905-355-5003 E-mail mcoombs@cramahetownship.ca