A great way to spend a day – FAMILY DAY SPEIL – CURLING BONSPEIL EVENT

Monday, February 15 – Minimum of two 8 end Games of Curling Plus, Off – Ice games & activities ….

First Games start at 8:00 am, all players are welcome new players & experienced players. The day include a light lunch at noon & prizes. For new players, the Curling Club can supply brooms & sliders to use. Entry fee is only $30 per player and teams can include individual players & groups of 2 or 3 or 4 welcome . Yhe community is invited to bring family & friends.Space is limited so book early! Once the schedule is set we will call all teams with start times.

For information, contact Rich Blair at 905 376 9664 Email; richb1air14@hotmail.com

The Colborne Curling Club

The Little Club that ROCKS

8 Durham St. North, Colborne, 905 355-3787

www.colbornecurlingclub.com