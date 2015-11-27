Ukulele Band will be performing several gigs in and around the community over the next few weeks! Including this weekend at the Colborne Public Library.



What’s the Ukulele Band? Never heard of us before?

The “band” tarted last year thanks to the generosity of Lex Luttikhuis at the Northumberland Veterinary Services and Picker’s Paradise Music Shop who provided ten new instruments to kick start the project. With the continued support of the Cramahe Public Library which gives us practice space and enables people to borrow the ukuleles like library books. Through practice and song writing workshops the program has provided a FREE opportunity for people to learn how to play an instrument and to express their own type of music.

The band has about 15 members who practice at the Colborne Library every Saturday from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM. We have a cross-section of youth and adult members of all ages, and everyone is enjoying learning how to play. We have baritone, tenor, concert and soprano ukuleles, and there are even some guitar players in the group. The band is sounding great, which is no surprise as we are instructed and supported by the great musicianship of David Hayes and Wendy Bellan of Cedarail Band. Look them up online and check out their cool, Canadian sound on Podcasts from Northumberland Radio 89.7.

Please come out and enjoy the fun at one of the events! If you’d like more information, you can contact info@cramahelibrary.ca or call me at 905-355-2162.

– Marie Lachner