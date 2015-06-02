The Trent Hills Family Health Team (THFHT) is pleased to announce that Dr. Steven Waring has assumed the full time practice of Dr. Trevor Hearnden, in their Colborne satellite office location, effective June 1st. Dr. Hearnden, who decided to retire due to health reasons, has provided medical care to the village of Colborne and to the Cramahe area in excess of 25 years.

“After 21 years of medical practice in the United States I am so excited to return to my hometown of Cobourg and to continue the practice of Dr. Trevor Hearnden in Colborne. My wife, Brenda, and stepdaughter Rhian are joining me from Kansas and we all have appreciated the warm welcome from the residents of Northumberland County. We look forward to living and working in Northumberland and to continuing the fine tradition of service established by Dr. Hearnden.”,

Dr. Steven Waring

After an extensive effort, Dr. Waring was recruited to the team using a collaborative approach. Trent Hills Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee and West Northumberland Physician Recruitment representatives Laurie Smith and Tracy West worked with Dr. Hearnden, the THFHT and Cramahe municipal representatives over the past year and a half to ensure continued physician coverage in Cramahe Township.

“I am delighted that Dr. Steven Waring is taking over my practice. He is a charming and very well qualified physician who knows the area well having grown up here. He also brings a multi-national perspective to the practice. I believe he will bring an excellent level of care to the village. Thanks to Steve I can now retire safely knowing that the practice will be in good hands. On behalf of the West Northumberland and Trent Hills Physician Recruitment Committees, Tracy West and Laurie Smith extend a warm welcome to Dr. Waring and his family.” says Dr. Hearnden

Dr. Waring is quite familiar with the Northumberland area. He was born and raised in Cobourg and practised family medicine in Cobourg from 1988-1994. For the past 20 years, he has practised family medicine in the United States, in affiliation with the 120 bed Hays Medical Centre, a Tertiary Care hospital, located in Hays, Kansas. While in Hays, Dr. Waring held various administrative positions, including Chief of Staff (2003) at Hays Medical Centre, Medical Director (1998-2007) at Hays Good Samaritan Nursing Home and was President of the Kansas Medical Society (1997). He has also continued to assist in the teaching of medical students throughout his U.S. career.

“The Trent Hills Family Health Team welcomes Dr. Waring. We are sure he will make an excellent addition to our team. We would also like to thank Dr. Hearnden for his years of service to his patients and the Colborne area and for his significant contribution to the development our Family Health Team. We wish him all the best in his retirement.” , Dr. Paul Williams, Medical Director, THFHT

“The successful recruitment of Dr. Steve Waring is a confirmation of the importance of our local physician recruitment committees. I am very grateful that the patients of Dr. Hearnden will have continuity of care based on the recruitment of Dr. Waring. I would like to welcome Dr. Waring to Cramahe Township.”

Marc Coombs, Mayor of Cramahe Township